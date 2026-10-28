Canada to debut at Eurovision 2027 in Bulgaria — TimesLIVE

Canada will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time, with the 71st contest scheduled to take place in May 2027 in Burgas, Bulgaria. Thirty-six broadcasters will send their representatives to the competition — one more than in 2026, TimesLIVE reports, citing the European Broadcasting Union.

Canada and North Macedonia's return

In addition to Canada, North Macedonia will join the list of participants, returning to the contest for the first time since 2022. Other announced participants include host country Bulgaria, France, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Australia.

Eurovision Director Martin Green said that at a time of increasing division in the world, the contest brings audiences together through music, regardless of borders, languages and cultures.

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Boycott over Israel's participation

Israeli broadcaster KAN has confirmed its participation in the contest. At the same time, Ireland and the Netherlands said they would miss Eurovision for the second consecutive time because of Israel's participation.

Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia boycotted the 2026 contest, calling for Israel to be excluded over its military offensive in Gaza following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. At the time, Israel said there was a global campaign to discredit the country.

Spanish broadcaster RTVE and Slovenia's RTVSLO must confirm their participation by December. At the end of September, the board of Icelandic public broadcaster RÚV indicated that Iceland's participation was unlikely, but had not yet made a final decision.

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