Maksim Galkin showed off his son Harry, who has grown up, for the first time in a long while

Popular TV personality Maxim Galkin showed off his grown-up son Harry for the first time in a long while. The 13-year-old boy is already almost as tall as his father. People online noticed their striking resemblance and called Harry a carbon copy of his celebrity dad.

The entertainer’s followers showered him and his son with compliments, noting just how much they look alike.

In the photos shared, Harry posed with his father at their home. The boy was wearing loose-fitting pants, a T-shirt, and a sweater, while Maxim Galkin opted for dark pants and a light-colored turtleneck.

Users were particularly struck by the physical resemblance between father and son. Harry has the same curly hair as the TV host. In addition, the boy has almost caught up to Maxim in height.

In the comments, followers left plenty of positive feedback:

“You’re both so handsome and look so much alike!”;

“Oh, what a handsome son! May he be happy!”;

“Harry has really grown up! They’re both handsome! You and Alla have raised such wonderful children!”;

“Galkin is handsome, but his son is growing up to be even more handsome! It’s a pleasure to see such admirable people!”;

“What a handsome young man”;

“He looks just like his dad! What a beautiful family!”;

“He’s the spitting image of his dad! He’s growing up to be just as handsome”;

“Wow! He’s already as tall as you! And I remember him being so little.”

Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva got married in 2011. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the couple, along with their children—Harry and Lisa—left Russia.

The reason for their departure was the showman’s public stance against the Russian government. Alla Pugacheva stood by her husband.

The family first moved to Israel and later relocated to Cyprus.

Galkin posted photos of the family on his Instagram page (maxgalkinru).

Prior to this, comedian Maxim Galkin shared a new video on social media featuring his 77-year-old wife, singer Alla Pugacheva, which he filmed during their trip to Istanbul. In the footage, the singer appeared in a casual look without any filters or digital editing.

Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova explained why she has a positive attitude toward Russian artists Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva. She stated that she judges people not by their nationality but by their actions, and believes that the couple chose to leave Russia because they disagreed with the regime and support Ukraine.

As a reminder, singer Alla Pugacheva and entertainer Maxim Galkin attended the opening of the Laima Rendezvous Jūrmala international music festival in Jūrmala, Latvia, on July 25.

Read us on