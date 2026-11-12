Megan Skiendil performed with KATSEYE for the first time since suffering a concussion

Megan Skiendil, a member of the popular band KATSEYE, returned to the stage for the first time since suffering a concussion. During a concert in Austin, Texas, the artist was unable to fully participate in the choreography due to her health condition, so she spent almost the entire performance sitting on a chair at the side of the stage.

The concert took place on Tuesday, November 10, at the Moody Center in Texas. Due to Megan’s injury, the band had previously been forced to postpone several performances, but the members of KATSEYE have now resumed their tour.

Before returning to performing, Skiendil warned fans that she would not be able to perform all the dance routines. Videos from the show confirmed this: while Lara Raj, Yoonche Chung, and Daniela Avanzini performed the choreography, Megan remained seated on a chair at the side of the stage.

Throughout the concert, the singer also wore sunglasses. Presumably, they were meant to protect her eyes from the bright stage lights.

Addressing the audience, Megan thanked them for their support and spoke about how she was feeling.

“I’m so happy to be back on this stage. Thank you so much for your support. I’m feeling much better,” the artist said.

However, some KATSEYE fans strongly disapproved of the singer’s decision to perform while still recovering. Fans noted that the situation felt more like torture, as loud music played and numerous special effects were used during the concert.

This isn’t the first time Megan’s health issues have affected the band’s concert schedule. In August, KATSEYE had to cancel their appearance at the Daisy Chain Fields festival due to another injury sustained by the singer—this time, she injured her ankle.

Skiendil’s return to the stage comes amid other changes in the band’s lineup. Currently, two other members of KATSEYE are temporarily not performing with the band.

In particular, Manon Bannerman previously announced a hiatus from her career to focus on her mental health.

The group’s leader, Sofia Lafortesa, has also taken a break for the same reason. However, she plans to return to the band in January 2027.

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