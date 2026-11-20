In the United States, 16% of respondents to the University of Michigan’s October survey said they expect prices to rise by 15% or more over the next 12 months. This is roughly the same as a year earlier. As Fortune reports, UBS Chief Economist Paul Donovan noted in a Nov. 20 note that nearly 15% of consumers expect inflation to exceed 15%.

Expectations differ

At the same time, the median inflation forecast for the next year among respondents is substantially lower. According to the University of Michigan’s final November data, it fell from 4.7% in the previous month to 3.7%.

For comparison, the U.S. consumer price index rose by 3.7% in the 12 months through September. For inflation to reach 15% over the next year, prices would have to rise about four times faster than in the previous 12 months.

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Historical inflation level

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the relevant statistics began being recorded in 1913, annual inflation has exceeded 15% in only two periods: from 1917 to 1920 and from November 1946 through June 1947. In June 1920, the figure reached 23.7%.

In 1979, consumer prices in the United States rose by 13.3%, and in 1980 by 12.5%. The peak annual inflation rate then was 14.8% in March 1980. The median household forecast for 1979 and 1980 was 9.7%.

Federal Reserve economists previously noted that consumers tend to expect higher inflation than official current data show. This is partly explained by the fact that people remember price increases better than price declines and pay more attention to goods they buy most often.

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