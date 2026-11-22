In England, 31 medical trusts have warned that National Health Service (NHS) requirements for significant savings this year could hinder their normal operations. All of them have added a threat related to such requirements to their public risk registers, The Guardian reports.

For 27 of these trusts, a lack of funds is the biggest threat. Six organisations rated this risk at 25 points — the highest possible score in their registers. Hospitals are launching savings programmes that involve limiting services and cutting staff, despite widespread staffing shortages in the NHS.

Multi-million-pound savings plans

King’s College Hospital NHS Trust in London aims to save £85 million, while the St George’s, Epsom and St Helier hospital group aims to save £91 million. Nottingham University Hospitals Trust plans to cut 1,279 jobs to meet a £106 million savings plan in 2026–2027. It acknowledged that one-third of the identified savings measures carry a high risk.

London’s Barts Health Trust also plans to eliminate 1,100 posts. Torbay and South Devon Trust is cutting 199 non-clinical jobs and is also increasing parking and food costs for staff. The trust’s cost-cutting programme target is £54.4 million, while its underlying deficit is £100 million.

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Consequences for patients

In August, cancer patients in Kent waited up to a month for an appointment before starting chemotherapy. In documents, East Kent Trust linked this to a reduction in the number of nurses in the department after pay rates for additional shifts were lowered.

In September, York and Scarborough Trust said it would close a 28-bed ward at Bridlington Community Hospital in order to save £1 million. The trust is also considering reducing the operating hours of three urgent care centres in York, Scarborough and Malton. Harrogate and District Trust decided to stop providing out-of-hours GP services in the Hambleton and Richmond areas of rural Yorkshire due to a lack of funds.

An NHS England spokesperson said that healthcare organisations are working to improve productivity, comply with financial plans and make rational use of taxpayers’ money, while continuing to provide patients with the necessary care.

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