403 of the largest data centers in the United States, which primarily support the development of artificial intelligence systems, emitted about 25.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over a year. This is comparable to Denmark's annual emissions, where about 6 million people live. The Guardian reports on the results of a study published in Nature Sustainability.

Data center energy consumption

Researchers analyzed federal data for the year ending in April 2025. They estimate that these 403 hyperscale data centers consumed between 68 and 99 terawatt-hours of electricity. The study also found that they accounted for about 1.8% of total electricity consumption in the United States.

Significant energy demand from such facilities was concentrated, in particular, in Virginia, Oregon, Ohio and Iowa. The authors of the paper consider the estimate conservative, as data center construction accelerated after April 2025. Francesca Dominici, a professor of biostatistics at Harvard University and co-author of the study, said the figure should be viewed as a lower bound for emissions.

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Dependence on fossil fuels

More than half of the electricity used by these data centers was generated from fossil fuels. The study links the expansion of AI infrastructure to growing gas-fired generation, which in some cases is being built directly at data center sites. Existing solar and wind capacity is used to a lesser extent.

The development of data centers is prompting opposition in a number of US communities because of water consumption, noise and air pollution. A separate study of the planned Stratos data center in the arid state of Utah estimated potential annual health losses at up to $690 million if the facility uses the dirtiest fossil-fuel option. According to this estimate, emissions of fine particulate matter could reach 3,140 tonnes.

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