In Lebanon, 66.4% of surveyed Shiites supported transferring the weapons of the Hezbollah group to the state, while 29.6% favored retaining its arsenal. This is indicated by the results of a survey conducted in September by Statistics Lebanon among 800 Lebanese Shiites, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Support for the state’s role

According to the Lebanese website Kataeb.org, 71.1% of respondents believe that decisions on war and peace should be made exclusively by the Lebanese state. Only 5.9% of those surveyed said that Hezbollah’s leadership should play a greater role in determining the country’s future.

The survey also recorded high trust in the Lebanese Armed Forces: 78.5% of respondents expressed trust in the army, while 51.1% named it as the institution best able to guarantee long-term security. Hezbollah was chosen for this purpose by 16.5% of study participants.

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Assessment of the war and leadership

Of those surveyed, 67.4% believe that Hezbollah either did not achieve its goals in the war with Israel or achieved them only partially. Another 42.1% reported disappointment, anger, or concern regarding the group’s leadership and the consequences of the conflict. At the same time, 59.5% of respondents retain varying levels of trust in Hezbollah, including 37.1% who said they have significant trust.

The results differ from a survey by Information International conducted in May 2026: at that time, 87.5% of Shiite respondents opposed Hezbollah’s disarmament, while 7.9% supported transferring its weapons. Researchers at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies indicated that the group’s influence within the Shiite community rests on social and economic networks, political power, and the historical marginalization of Shiites in Lebanon.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Hezbollah announced reconstruction aid: up to $14,000 for families in Beirut and the city’s southern suburbs whose primary homes were destroyed, and up to $12,000 in other areas.

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