AARP: Social Security could pay full benefits through 2059 — CNBC

In the United States, the Social Security program could pay full benefits through 2059 if taxable payroll maintained its share of GDP, according to a report by the AARP Public Policy Institute. This is 25 years later than the projected 2034 date, when the combined trust funds for the retirement and disability benefits program may be depleted, CNBC reports.

According to the Social Security trust fund trustees’ forecast, without congressional intervention, after their possible depletion in the third quarter of 2034, the program will be able to pay 83% of scheduled benefits. The separate retirement fund may be depleted as early as the fourth quarter of 2032, after which it will be able to cover 78% of benefits.

A smaller share of the economy

The share of taxable wages in US GDP fell from 41% in 1983 to 34% in 2025. According to the Social Security trustees’ forecast, this figure will remain at that level. Had it not declined, the program would have received an additional $10.8 trillion in 1984–2034, in 2025 dollars, AARP said.

The study attributes this to a shift in income from wages to business and investment income, which is generally not subject to payroll tax. Other factors cited include automation and the spread of pass-through businesses, whose owners may report part of their compensation as profit rather than wages.

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AARP also cites population aging as one of the factors. The ratio of workers to benefit recipients is expected to decline from 3.4 in 2000 to 2.4 in 2030, while lower birth rates further reduce the number of workers per recipient.

Payroll taxes provided 91% of Social Security’s income in 2025. Another 5% came from interest income, while 4% came from the federal income tax paid by high-income benefit recipients.

Revenue proposals

The AARP report says lawmakers may consider changes under which high-income taxpayers would make a larger contribution to the program. In 2026, Social Security tax applies to earnings up to $184,500, and this maximum is expected to increase to $192,300 in 2027.

Raising or eliminating this cap would not affect most workers: in 2024, 6% of people had earnings at or above the threshold, AARP said. According to the organization’s estimates, fully eliminating the cap could close 67% of the program’s 75-year funding shortfall if the additional contributions were not accompanied by higher benefits.

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