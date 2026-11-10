Adobe unveils AI prototype builder and local MCP — TechCrunch

At the MAX conference in Miami, United States, Adobe unveiled new artificial intelligence features for Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator and InDesign, as well as a local Model Context Protocol (MCP). It is intended to enable the use of more Creative Cloud app features through chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, TechCrunch reports.

Prototypes and video in Firefly

In the Firefly app, the company launched the Builder tool in closed beta for creating design prototypes and presenting ideas. Adobe also added a tool for creating brand-style charts and an image-editing feature that allows users to modify a specific part of an image without affecting other objects.

Other Firefly additions include an AI-powered tool for editing video from clips, images and sound effects. The company is also making its creative agent continuously active so that it can gain more context about a user's work and be available for different actions. Adobe is separately simplifying quick tasks, including background removal and creating a video thumbnail.

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New Creative Cloud features

Photoshop will receive a lighting adjustment feature and sliders for generative styles based on text prompts. Premiere will add a new color-correction system for professionals and a feature for removing objects from video. Lightroom will have tools for correcting closed eyes and removing skin imperfections.

Adobe already offers third-party models from Google, Runway, ElevenLabs, Black Forest Labs, OpenAI, Kling and ByteDance in its products. Topaz Labs, which Adobe acquired, is releasing two image models: Wonder 4 for upscaling resolution and removing noise, and ImageHDR for converting standard images into HDR.

Capabilities for chatbots

Adobe Vice President Deepa Subramaniam said that the company is still determining the range of functions it will open through MCP and will take user feedback into account. According to her, a number of Illustrator, Photoshop, After Effects and Premiere capabilities will be available at launch, and Adobe will later assess exactly how they are used in creative workflows.

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