Climate activist Greta Thunberg, on the sidelines of the UN COP31 climate change conference in Antalya, Turkey, criticized wealthy governments for insufficient action in response to the climate crisis. She said that the planet is not “dying” but is being “killed” by the very people expected to save it.

Thunberg attended a COP climate conference for the first time in five years. According to her, no one will come to help, and when states and institutions threaten people’s rights, society must defend those rights. The Independent reports.

Calls from vulnerable states

Mali’s Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga said that countries and peoples that contributed the least to climate change should not bear the main burden of its consequences. He also said that people should not be burdened with debt to fight the crisis and called for immediate action for the sake of future generations.

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Seychelles Vice President Alix Sebastien Pillay stressed that for his country, climate action is a matter of survival, not merely an environmental priority. Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. also said that the goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C is increasingly slipping away.

Climate Action Tracker forecast

A new report by the Climate Action Tracker initiative, released during COP31, warns of the risk of irreversibly exceeding dangerous levels of global warming unless governments move away from fossil fuels and rapidly cut emissions. According to the authors’ assessment, collective climate action has failed to advance for the fifth consecutive year.

Under current government policies, the world is heading for 2.7°C of warming by 2100. Even full implementation of the 2030 and 2035 emissions-reduction targets declared under the Paris Agreement would, according to CAT’s assessment, mean warming of 2.6°C. The most optimistic scenario, involving fulfillment of all net-zero commitments and targets, envisages warming of 1.9°C by the end of the century.

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