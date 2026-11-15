Polish activists have opened a parcel locker in Warsaw for collecting medication for medical abortion — the Abortomat. It is located at the Abotak center opposite the Polish parliament building. The activists call it the world’s first parcel locker of this kind, Deutsche Welle reports.

The Abortomat began operating in late September and has 22 pink lockers. To receive a code to open one of them, a woman must complete a medical questionnaire from the Women Help Women organization, which is reviewed by a doctor. The lockers usually contain two medications — mifepristone and misoprostol — which are generally used up to the 14th week of pregnancy.

Strict restrictions in Poland

In Poland, abortion is permitted if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest, as well as when it poses a threat to a woman’s health or life. Women who terminate pregnancies are not held criminally liable. At the same time, people who assist in carrying out an abortion may face up to three years in prison.

Justyna Wydrzyńska, an activist with the Abortion Dream Team organization, became the first activist in Poland in 2023 to be convicted for sending abortion pills to a woman. The verdict was later overturned, and the case was sent for a retrial. Wydrzyńska believes that the Abortomat does not violate the law because the medication is dispensed by a device rather than a person, although she is not certain of this legal interpretation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ordo Iuris complaint and parliamentary bills

The ultra-Catholic legal group Ordo Iuris has appealed to prosecutors, stating that the operation of the Abortomat may constitute a crime. The group’s representative, Katarzyna GęsiaK, argues that the parcel locker is serviced by people: they send codes, order medication and refill the lockers. According to the activists, anti-abortion demonstrations are also regularly held near the center.

In October, the Sejm narrowly backed two bills: one would return severe irreversible fetal defects to the list of grounds for legal termination of pregnancy, while the other would partially decriminalize assisting a woman with terminating a pregnancy. Activists suggest that Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who opposes abortion, may veto these documents.

According to Abortion Dream Team, the organization helps about 130 women in Poland every day. Around 125 of them use medication, while the rest travel to clinics abroad. Last year, 851 abortions were performed in Polish hospitals.

Read us on