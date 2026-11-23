Analytics firm Elliptic said that at least $247 mln of the $6.3 bln stolen during the hack of the Binance crypto exchange passed through CoinJoin Bitcoin transactions. This mechanism combines funds from several users, making it more difficult to track their subsequent movement, CoinDesk reports.

Elliptic founder Tom Robinson noted that as of November 20, about $2.35 bln remained in crypto wallets linked to the theft. According to the company’s assessment, North Korean hackers likely still control most of the assets, while there is little evidence that the stolen cryptocurrency has been converted into cash.

CoinJoin operations

According to Elliptic, nearly all identified CoinJoin operations were coordinated by a person known only as Kruw. Robinson said the activity is increasingly concentrated during specific daily hours. In his view, this pattern may indicate that the funds are being transferred to money launderers who may operate from China, although the timing data do not allow for a definitive conclusion.

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Elliptic’s investigation covered more than 27,000 wallets across at least 16 blockchains and around 90,000 transactions. The company said that $2.85 bln in stolen assets had been frozen or seized. According to Elliptic, the remaining crypto assets were moved between wallets and converted into bitcoins — this may have been done by the hackers or potential money launderers operating from China.

Asset freeze

The FBI linked the October 29 attack to the North Korean hacking group TraderTraitor. North Korea denied involvement. Binance said the hack began with a single job interview, after which the attackers spent months penetrating the company’s systems through compromised software and fake recruitment interviews.

A court in Abu Dhabi granted Binance a worldwide freezing order on the proceeds of the theft. It prohibits the attackers from moving assets held on exchanges but cannot block transfers from wallets they control. Separate court orders require companies including Circle Internet and BitGo Holdings to keep identified assets frozen. On December 1, the court is to consider the transfer of assets already frozen by 18 companies.

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