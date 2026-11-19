According to CoinDesk, citing analytics firm Inca Digital, wallets linked to hackers, phishing operations, sanctioned entities, and addresses blacklisted by Circle and Tether conducted $518 million in transactions through the Sky crypto protocol’s mechanism. Inca Digital estimates that $101.9 million of this amount was directly linked to North Korean actors.

The mechanism in question is the Peg Stability Module, or PSM, which allows Circle’s USDC stablecoin to be exchanged for Sky’s USDS and DAI tokens. According to Inca Digital, this mechanism enables users to convert USDC, which its issuer can freeze, into tokens without a similar blocking mechanism.

Transactions after the Bybit attack

Inca Digital said that during the ten days following the cyberattack on crypto exchange Bybit in February 2025, wallets funded with stolen assets processed $91.5 million through the PSM. Nearly $30 million of these transactions occurred after the FBI publicly linked the attack on February 26 to North Korea and the TraderTraitor unit of the Lazarus Group.

Nominis, which CoinDesk engaged for an independent review, analyzed more than 560 transactions across over 320 blockchain addresses and confirmed links between this activity and North Korean actors. At the same time, Inca Digital emphasized that its calculations cover transactions by wallets assigned to risk categories, rather than only funds directly traced from specific thefts.

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Risk of reserve freeze

The PSM holds about $2.7 billion in USDC in a single Ethereum wallet created through Coinbase Prime. These reserves partly back the USDS and DAI tokens. Inca Digital notes that commingling funds at one address makes it difficult to separate suspicious amounts from legitimate reserves.

If Circle blacklists the reserve address, for example based on a court order or a law enforcement request, all $2.7 billion in USDC in the wallet could become unavailable for transfer. Bluechip Ratings stablecoin ratings director Amey Dandawate called such a scenario unlikely but possible. In his assessment, this could halt PSM exchanges in both directions and have significant consequences for decentralized finance protocols.

The Sky protocol, formerly known as MakerDAO, can modify, relocate, or halt the PSM through a vote of governance token holders. Lawyers interviewed by CoinDesk noted that the legal obligations of governance participants depend, among other things, on the degree of their control over the protocol and their awareness of the system’s use by sanctioned or other illegal actors.

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