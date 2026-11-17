An analysis of active satellite trajectories found that, with a fully unobstructed horizon, 710 spacecraft cross the sky above a typical UK city at every moment of the night. This was reported by Space.com.

Satellite movement data

The authors of the analysis examined the trajectories of 15,833 active satellites in low Earth orbit, at altitudes of up to 2,000 kilometers. They used data from October 12 and 18.

The work was carried out by engineering company Accu Components based on U.S. Space Force tracking data available through CelesTrak. The study was not peer-reviewed. Although the analysis focused on the United Kingdom, its authors believe that intense satellite traffic is also typical of much of Europe, the United States, and other mid-latitude regions, primarily between 40 and 50 degrees north or south latitude.

According to an Accu Components representative, the sky near the equator is less crowded: about 490 satellites are there simultaneously. The large number of spacecraft at mid-latitudes is linked to the fact that most Starlink satellites orbit at an inclination of about 53 degrees to the equator.

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How many spacecraft are visible at night

Not all satellites crossing the sky are visible to the naked eye. Unlike stars, they do not emit their own light: for a spacecraft to be observed, it must be illuminated by the Sun while it is already dark on Earth's surface.

According to the authors' calculations, an average of 105 of the 710 satellites reflect sunlight and may shine with brightness comparable to stars. During the first hour after dusk and before dawn, around 300 spacecraft may be illuminated above a typical British city, while around midnight their number falls to fewer than 20.

Over the entire night, 12,891 different satellites pass above such a city. The article notes that the growing number of spacecraft in orbit, including due to the deployment of SpaceX's Starlink constellation, concerns astronomers: satellite trails enter the field of view of ground-based telescopes and increase the brightness of the night sky through reflected light.

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