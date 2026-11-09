Anthropic has unveiled the new Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 artificial intelligence models. These are the first so-called frontier models the company has released since its CEO, Dario Amodei, called in September for a slowdown in the pace of AI development, CNBC reports.

Speed and cost

Anthropic said that Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 are the company’s most advanced offerings. According to the company, the models generate responses 30% faster than their predecessors and cost 20% less than generation 5.1 models.

The cost of using the new models will be $8 per million input tokens and $40 per million output tokens. Fable 5.2 became publicly available on Monday. Mythos 5.2 will be provided to verified organizations through the Life Sciences and Cyber Verification programs.

Testing and preparations for an IPO

Anthropic said the models underwent thorough safety and alignment testing before release. The company also developed new evaluation methods and post-launch monitoring tools.

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Anthropic’s head of product management for research, Dianne Penn, told CNBC that the company had called for defining the pace of AI development rather than a complete pause. According to her, Fable 5.2 is aimed primarily at experienced users and complex open-ended technical tasks in engineering, mathematics, and robotics.

Mythos was first introduced in April, with access restricted to selected organizations due to its advanced cybersecurity capabilities. Two months later, the company released Fable as a public version of Mythos with additional safeguards.

The launch comes as Anthropic prepares for an IPO that, according to CNBC, could take place as early as next week. The company is seeking a valuation of between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion. In an amended prospectus, Anthropic said that its revenue for the nine months ended September 30 was $33.24 billion — approximately 1,200% more than in the same period a year earlier.

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