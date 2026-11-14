The Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa has dismissed the government's appeal against a ruling that overturned plans to create 1,500 MW of new coal-fired generation capacity. As a result, the High Court's verdict against these plans remains in force, Mongabay reports.

Lawsuit by environmental organizations

The case, known as #CancelCoal, was initiated by a coalition of environmental non-governmental organizations. The plaintiffs argued that the planned new coal capacity violates children's constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to health and well-being.

According to the Centre for Environmental Rights, air pollution from coal-fired power plants causes the deaths of more than 2,200 South African residents annually, as well as thousands of cases of bronchitis and asthma. The Centre represented the plaintiffs in the court proceedings.

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Government's position and court findings

South Africa's Minister of Electricity and Energy justified the additional coal capacity by the need to ensure energy security. However, the High Court ruled that the plan violates the right to an environment that is not harmful to health and well-being.

Michelle Sitoe, senior attorney in the Centre for Environmental Rights' Pollution and Climate Change Programme, noted that the court did not consider the government's arguments about power grid stability to be sufficient justification for violating constitutional rights. According to her, the ruling does not mean the final end of new coal-fired generation development, but the government now needs to provide a more convincing justification for choosing coal for electricity generation.

The Minister of Electricity and Energy may appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to South Africa's Constitutional Court.

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