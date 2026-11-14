In Riyadh, the Arab Parliament announced the launch of a regional and international parliamentary action plan against the Houthi movement. The initiative aims to build a firm international position regarding the group’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization, cut off financing and weapons supply channels, and hold those responsible for violations accountable.

Work with parliaments and the EU

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the plan includes four main areas. The diplomatic track is intended to cover capitals where key international decisions are made through direct contacts with the parliaments of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The Arab Parliament also intends to secure support from countries and international structures that have not yet added the Houthis to their lists of terrorist organizations. Particular attention will be paid to the European Union: the plan provides for contacts with the leadership of the European Parliament and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

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The initiators seek to call on European institutions to complete legal procedures to include the movement on the EU’s official list of terrorist organizations, as well as to expand restrictive measures and sanctions against its leaders and affiliated entities.

Materials for the International Criminal Court

A separate part of the plan concerns international justice. The Arab Parliament wants to prepare a documented legal dossier on attacks and violations which, in the parliament’s view, may fall under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. The materials are then planned to be officially submitted to the Office of the ICC Prosecutor.

The parliament stated that Houthi attacks, in addition to threatening Saudi Arabia’s security and sovereignty, create risks for maritime and air transport, the stability of global energy supplies, logistics chains, and international trade. It also linked these actions to threats to regional and international security.

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