Singer Ariana Grande has released a teaser for a film about her Eternal Sunshine tour, which will soon be available on Peacock. The format of the project — a documentary or concert film — has not yet been specified, Variety reports.

Performance teaser

The video shows Grande during one of the tour numbers: she stands at the center of the stage and loops a vocal part from the song Eternal Sunshine. At the end of the clip, a caption appears announcing the project’s upcoming arrival on Peacock.

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Work on the material

Last week, the singer also shared photos from an editing studio with director Christian Breslauer and editor Andrew Morrow. Breslauer previously worked with Grande on the music videos for Yes, And? and We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), and was also a co-director and co-writer of Brighter Days Ahead. Morrow edited the films Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé and Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero.

The Eternal Sunshine tour began on June 6 at Oakland Arena. Grande performed five shows at New York’s Barclays Center, while the tour concluded with ten performances at London’s O2 Arena.

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