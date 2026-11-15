In Manila, Philippines, ASEAN and China have preliminarily agreed on about 80% of the negotiating text of a code of conduct in the South China Sea. Philippine Foreign Minister Theresa Lazaro said this on November 15 after the first day of the 49th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit, Channel NewsAsia reports.

According to Lazaro, the negotiations have not yet been completed: differing positions among ASEAN member states and China, as well as the need for additional time, made it impossible to finalize the document in 2026. She suggested that another five to six months may be needed to complete the work. In 2027, the ASEAN chairmanship will pass to Singapore, and the Philippine diplomat expressed confidence that the negotiations could be completed next year.

Rules for disputed waters

The code is intended to establish rules for managing tensions in the South China Sea, where Beijing’s broad maritime claims overlap with those of several Southeast Asian countries. The Philippines and China have repeatedly clashed in these waters, which are among the world’s important shipping routes.

Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei also have claims overlapping with China’s. Indonesia is not a claimant state, but clashes between the Indonesian coast guard and Chinese fishing vessels have also been recorded in the North Natuna waters, located on the edge of the South China Sea.

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Negotiators also preliminarily agreed on how the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea will relate to the future code. The declaration is to become its basis, while the code itself is to contain more detailed provisions on the conduct of parties, practical maritime cooperation and mechanisms for managing differences at sea, rather than settling territorial claims.

Myanmar and transboundary haze

ASEAN leaders also agreed on a phased approach to engagement with Myanmar and the possible restoration of its full political representation. This will depend on sustained progress in implementing ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus, adopted after the military coup in Myanmar in 2021. In particular, the bloc will assess progress in ending hostilities.

Separately, summit participants called for stronger action against companies and individuals responsible for forest fires that cause transboundary haze in Singapore, parts of Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines. They also called on ASEAN states to prioritize ratification of an agreement to establish the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control, which is planned to be located in Indonesia.

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