Audi has made an application for working with Microsoft 365 available in some 2026 model-year vehicles in 28 European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Drivers will be able to use voice commands to work with Outlook email, schedule meetings and join Microsoft Teams meetings, Motor1 reports.

Email and meetings by voice

The Connected Work application is offered through the Audi Application Store. The voice assistant can create email drafts, read incoming chat messages aloud, schedule calendar events and connect the user to a Teams meeting. The system also provides a voice overview of the workday with information on scheduled events and messages.

Audi developed the solution jointly with Cerence AI and Microsoft. It uses Microsoft Intune, Entra and Purview technologies, which are responsible for identity verification, device management and compliance with corporate policies. Cerence AI called Audi the first automaker to create a Mobile Work Agent based on large language models together with it and Microsoft.

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Models and languages

At launch, the feature is planned for the 2026 model-year Audi A5, Q5, A6, A6 e-tron, Q6 e-tron, Q7 and Q9 models. Initially, the application will support German and English. Audi plans to later add Danish, French, Italian, Dutch, Polish and Spanish.

Customers will be able to receive the service in the MMI experience pro package or purchase it after vehicle delivery through the Audi Function Store. The application must then be installed from the Audi Application Store.

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