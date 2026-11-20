Lufthansa plans to cut a total of around 1,000 staff positions at its hub airports in Frankfurt am Main and Munich, Germany. Der Spiegel reports, citing an internal letter from Lufthansa Airlines management to employees.

Job cuts in Frankfurt and Munich

The letter was signed by Lufthansa Airlines chief Jens Ritter and four other managers. It states that the company intends to reduce personnel costs at its two key hubs. The timing and mechanism for cutting jobs have not yet been determined.

It is also unknown whether these 1,000 positions are included in the previously announced plan to cut approximately 4,000 administrative jobs across the Lufthansa Group. The company presented this plan more than a year ago. In response to an inquiry about the internal letter, Lufthansa did not provide any additional comments.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fewer flights and fleet changes

In addition to staff reductions, Lufthansa Airlines intends to continue reducing its transport capacity on short- and medium-haul routes. The company plans to reduce the number of Airbus A320 family aircraft in the Lufthansa Airlines unit, partly replacing them with additional modern and more efficient Airbus A220 aircraft.

Management explained these steps by current financial losses. In the first nine months of 2026, Lufthansa Airlines recorded an operating loss of €180 million, or an average of €20 million per month. The letter states that the main brand has failed to show financial success for the third consecutive year and is currently not competitive in terms of cost structure, efficiency, and productivity.

At the end of 2025, Lufthansa Group employed around 67,100 people in Germany, approximately 1% more than a year earlier.

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