An independent team of researchers from Australia has confirmed the authenticity of the first-ever image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy. An analysis of the original data produced a ring-shaped structure almost identical in size and shape to the image released in 2019, Space.com reports.

The image was obtained by the global Event Horizon Telescope network, which operates as an Earth-sized interferometer. The object is located approximately 55 million light-years from Earth. Its mass is estimated at about 6.5 billion solar masses.

Independent data verification

The team was led by Samuel Lai, a researcher at Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, CSIRO. The scientists used their GenDIReCT machine learning and artificial intelligence method to isolate information about the black hole’s structure and account for atmospheric interference during observations from Earth.

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The method also had to account for possible biases arising from combining data from many telescopes into a single interferometer. According to Lai, when the model was applied to the M87 data, it had no information about what a black hole should look like, yet it still reproduced a result close to the historic image.

Consistency with general relativity

The image shows a bright ring of heated plasma around a dark central region — the black hole’s shadow. This structure corresponds to Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity predictions about the appearance of space near the event horizon.

Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration Director Laurent Loinard said that the independent reproduction of M87’s ring structure using data from several years is consistent with the collaboration’s published results and strengthens confidence in conclusions about black holes. The Australian team’s study was published in the journal Nature. The developed approach could also potentially be used to improve medical imaging and earthquake mapping.

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