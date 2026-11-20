In the United Kingdom, automaker Renault has set the starting price of the new Twingo E-Tech electric city car at £14,745. The amount includes the £3,750 Electric Clean Car Grant. As Electrek reports, at this price the model costs less than the petrol-powered Dacia Sandero, whose price starts at £14,765.

Price and trims

The entry-level Twingo E-Tech Evolution is also cheaper than the most affordable BYD electric vehicle on the UK market, the Dolphin Surf, which starts at £18,675. At the same time, the Dacia Spring, priced from £11,990, and the Leapmotor T03, priced from £12,995, remain cheaper than Renault's new model.

Renault will offer three trims of the model. The Techno version will start at £16,245 including the grant, while the Launch Edition will start at £17,645. The company offers two years of free servicing to buyers who arrange their vehicle through Mobilize Financial Services under PCP or HP programmes by June 30, 2027.

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Range and equipment

The entry-level Twingo E-Tech Evolution is equipped with a 27.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and a 60 kW, or 80-horsepower, electric motor. Its claimed WLTP range is up to 163 miles. According to Renault, DC charging at up to 50 kW makes it possible to charge the battery from 15% to 80% in 28 minutes.

The five-door electric vehicle is 3,790 mm long. Renault states that the boot capacity is up to 360 litres, while the rear seats can be slid independently and folded in a 50:50 split. Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, a 7-inch driver display, a 10-inch navigation screen, cruise control and a lane-keeping system.

The Techno trim additionally features 18-inch wheels, a rear-view camera, automatic climate control, heated front seats and a one-pedal driving mode. The Launch Edition includes, among other features, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and an automatic parking system.

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