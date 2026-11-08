In Cologne, Germany, Bayer Leverkusen defeated local side Cologne 2-1 in a Bundesliga football match. The away win allowed the Leverkusen club to climb to fifth place in the standings, a position it had previously lost after defeats to Hoffenheim and Stuttgart, Der Spiegel reports.

Garcia's early goal

The visitors opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute. Paul Ocon-Engstler fouled Patrik Schick about 20 metres from Cologne's goal, and Aleix Garcia curled a direct free kick into the top corner. Home goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe saw the ball too late because of an additional wall set up by Bayer players.

Before that, Schwäbe had denied Schick, who could have scored his eighth goal of the season in the fourth minute. After a corner, the goalkeeper also dealt with efforts from Ibrahim Maza and Malik Tillman. Cologne responded with a chance for Sebastian Sebulonsen, but Bayer goalkeeper Mark Flekken saved with his foot.

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The El-Mala brothers' goal did not save Cologne

At the start of the second half, Cologne's Mikey Moore received a yellow card for an excessively harsh challenge. In the 49th minute, he went down in the opponents' penalty area: Cologne demanded a penalty, while Bayer's bench called for a second yellow card for a possible dive. A scuffle broke out on the pitch, but referee Felix Zwayer did not punish Moore after consulting VAR.

In the 82nd minute, Schick's goal was disallowed for handball. Four minutes later, the Czech forward scored with a shot into the far corner, and this goal stood. In stoppage time, Said El-Mala reduced Cologne's deficit by finishing a cross from his brother Malek. Cologne have gone four consecutive Bundesliga matches without a win and sit in 15th place.

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