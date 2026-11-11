In Germany, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and the German Savings Banks Association (DSGV) have established a joint company to combat money laundering and other financial crimes. Its task will be to identify suspicious money flows between different institutions at an earlier stage and exchange information about potential fraud involving private and corporate clients, Der Spiegel reports.

Exchange of fraud information

If one of the financial institutions detects an account used in fraudulent schemes, it will be able to share the relevant information with other participating institutions through the joint platform. They will be able to take this information into account at their own discretion when implementing fraud protection measures.

Commerzbank board member responsible for risk Bernd Spalt said that financial crimes are becoming increasingly professional and are not limited by the boundaries of individual companies. Deutsche Bank manager Dominik Hennen noted that the cooperation should strengthen customer protection and set new standards in fraud prevention.

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Platform for other institutions

According to the partners, the technical model will allow institutions to compare certain information without disclosing all of the underlying data. DSGV board member Joachim Schmalzl said that the platform is also planned to be opened to other credit institutions.

Every year, criminals are estimated to introduce billions in funds of illicit origin into economic circulation. Financial institutions are required to report suspicious transactions to the authorities, while Germany's financial regulator BaFin regularly points to shortcomings in the fight against money laundering.

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