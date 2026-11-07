Everton came from behind to beat Coventry 3-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League match. Thierno Barry scored twice, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall netted the hosts’ third goal. The Guardian reports.

Coventry opened the scoring

The visitors took the lead in the 52nd minute: Yann Gboho received a pass from Jack Rudoni and fired past Jordan Pickford. Coventry also had two incidents in which they appealed for a penalty. In one of them, James Tarkowski was between Caleb Yirenkyi and Ethan Pinnock during a free-kick delivery, but referee Stuart Attwell and VAR did not award a spot-kick.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Taiwo Awoniyi went down in a challenge with Vitalii Mykolenko. The officials ruled that the contact occurred outside the penalty area, so no penalty was awarded again.

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Barry’s brace and a third consecutive win

Everton equalised in the 56th minute. Tyler Dibling sent in a cross from the right flank, Coventry’s defence failed to clear the ball, and Barry headed it into Carl Rushworth’s net.

Five minutes later, the French forward scored again, finishing Tyrique George’s pass at the far post. According to The Guardian, the ball may have struck Barry’s hand beforehand after defender Jay Dasilva’s unsuccessful attempt to clear it, but the goal was allowed. In the 81st minute, Barry played a through ball to send Dewsbury-Hall through on goal, and he set the final score.

It was Everton’s third consecutive victory. Barry took his tally to 10 goals in all competitions this season, while David Moyes’ team, according to the publication, sits fifth in the Premier League table.

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