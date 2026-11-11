In the United Kingdom, the BBC has prepared an emergency radio studio that is to operate under the Black Sky scenario — a prolonged nationwide power outage combined with a lack of internet access. As Polsat News reports, the details of the plan were described by BBC correspondent David Sillito.

Safety messages

In emergency mode, the studio is to regularly broadcast pre-prepared messages on protecting health and actions in crisis situations. According to government materials, BBC Radio 2 and Radio 4 will broadcast these messages. They were prepared by the United Kingdom’s four chief medical advisers.

Guidance published on the government website in December 2025 includes advice on daily water consumption and purification, handling food in a refrigerator and freezer without electricity, what to do if it is impossible to flush the toilet, as well as protection from extreme cold and heat.

Broadcasting via FM

To receive the messages, residents will need a radio receiver that does not depend on the power grid. As part of the government’s Be Ready campaign, people are advised to have a battery-powered or hand-crank FM radio, as well as supplies intended to last 72 hours. The campaign was launched on October 22 as the first stage of a three-year emergency preparedness programme, including for extreme weather events and cyberattacks.

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Under the plan, the emergency studio would be staffed by around 100 BBC employees. They will have secure communication channels independent of the internet, as well as supplies of fuel, water and food. The signal is to be transmitted by FM transmitters with diesel generators. A tank holding up to 40,000 litres of fuel is planned near each mast, which should be enough for at least three days of operation.

Preventive preparations

Under the plan, individual reporters would work from response centres in different parts of the country in the event of a crisis and use satellite vehicles. To communicate with each other, they would use satellite phones and, if those were unavailable, meet at designated locations and act according to established procedures.

The Cabinet Office stressed that the preparations are preventive in nature and that there is currently no specific threat to the power grid. It said that in the 75 years of the national grid’s existence, the country has not experienced its complete shutdown.

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