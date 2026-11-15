A drug from the bisphosphonate class, used to treat osteoporosis, prevented pathological mineral deposits in the spine of zebrafish in a laboratory study. Such deposits can make spinal tissues rigid and cause vertebrae to fuse, ScienceDaily reports.

A model of disc degeneration

Scientists from the Universities of Edinburgh and Bristol studied fish without a functional copy of a gene associated with collagen IX. Collagen IX helps maintain the structural integrity of intervertebral discs — the tissues between vertebrae that cushion loads, distribute weight and provide spinal mobility.

Variations in this gene had previously been linked to the early development of intervertebral disc problems. As the genetically modified fish aged, abnormal mineral deposits accumulated between the vertebrae, and adjacent vertebrae fused.

The researchers also found that the damage began before mineralization appeared. First, the structural layer that provides support during spinal development broke down, which scientists believe may have created conditions for subsequent tissue hardening.

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Changes in metabolism

Analysis of gene activity showed changes in fat metabolism, the mTOR signaling system, phosphate regulation and vitamin A signaling pathways. The authors concluded that intervertebral disc degeneration may be linked not only to gradual tissue wear but also to disruptions in nutrient metabolism, cell growth and mineral regulation.

In addition to bisphosphonates, fewer vertebral fusions were observed in fish when food intake was restricted and after the use of drugs that suppressed fat metabolism. These results point to fat metabolism and phosphate regulation as possible directions for further research.

Limitations of the findings

The study was conducted in zebrafish, not humans. Therefore, it does not prove that bisphosphonates, dietary restriction or influencing fat metabolism can safely prevent or slow intervertebral disc degeneration in patients.

The work was published in the journal Communications Biology with support from Arthritis UK and BBSRC. Study leader Dr Erika Cague of the University of Edinburgh's Institute of Genetics and Cancer noted that the findings in fish point to several possible ways of slowing spinal hardening, but require further study.

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