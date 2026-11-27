In the United States on November 27, bitcoin rose by 2% and surpassed the $61,000 mark amid an increase in futures for the technology-heavy Nasdaq index. During trading, its price reached about $61,600, while Nasdaq futures gained 3%.

Rising commodity assets

Some commodities also rose in price alongside the cryptocurrency. Silver climbed 7% to more than $44 per ounce, gold added 2.5% and traded above $3,670 per ounce. West Texas Intermediate oil rose 2%, returning to $85 per barrel, CoinDesk reports.

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Premarket trading

The premarket rise continued the recovery that began on Wednesday. The Invesco QQQ Trust fund, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, had then risen by more than 4% from its intraday low. U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, while on Friday they resumed operations on a shortened schedule.

Shares of AI cloud providers Cipher Digital, IREN, and CoreWeave rose by around 8% in premarket trading. Stocks of memory manufacturers Micron Technology and SanDisk gained more than 9%. At the same time, the Nasdaq has lost 8% since the beginning of the month, marking the index’s worst monthly performance since December 2022, while bitcoin fell 20% — its largest decline since June.

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