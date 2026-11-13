In 2027, BMW will for the first time introduce a simulated gear-shift function in the electric i3 M60 xDrive sports sedan. The company calls these virtual modes Stages. Previously, BMW considered similar technology used by Hyundai in the Ioniq 5 N a “funny gimmick,” but later revised its approach, Motor1 reports.

Control for the track

BMW senior vehicle dynamics engineer Christian Geiss explained that the company’s specialists saw paddle shifters as more than just an imitation of a transmission in a car with an internal combustion engine. According to him, this solution can improve handling and feedback from the vehicle, particularly when driving on a track.

BMW M development head Alexander Karajlovic had previously stated that conventional gears give the driver useful feedback that electric vehicles may lack. BMW believes that artificial gear ratios will help assess speed more accurately before entering a corner, while avoiding the drawbacks of a traditional gearbox.

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Without torque limitation

Unlike Hyundai’s N e-Shift system, BMW’s development is not expected to artificially limit torque depending on the selected mode. According to the publication, the electric M3 is expected to retain the same torque so that the driver feels the shifts without a loss of performance.

BMW has not yet disclosed the number of Stages modes. At the same time, the i3 M60 xDrive will receive artificial sound accompaniment synchronized with the simulated shifts, as well as steering-wheel paddles with red accents. The function will be offered only for M Performance versions, starting with the M60. Motor1 expects the dual-motor i3 M60 xDrive to have 603 hp and 875 Nm of torque — the same figures as the iX3 M60.

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