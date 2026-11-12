Fighter Merab Dvalishvili did not appear at the pre-fight press conference for the RAF Abu Dhabi tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This happened after Abu Dhabi Police reported his detention in connection with an incident at a hotel.

As The National reports, Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili were attacked in the lobby of one of Abu Dhabi's hotels during an interview on Wednesday. Police said they detained eight participants in the incident, as well as two people who filmed it. All of them were referred to the prosecution authorities.

Organizers contacted UAE authorities

RAF co-owner and CEO Chad Bronstein said at the press conference that the organization was in contact with UAE authorities regarding Dvalishvili's release. According to him, the athlete is feeling well and efforts are being made to resolve the situation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bronstein also said that Usman Nurmagomedov would not attend the event on Saturday. He was not listed as a participant in the tournament's bouts. His older brother Umar Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face former UFC fighter Urijah Faber. The publication noted that it was unable to confirm Umar Nurmagomedov's involvement in the incident or whether he was among the ten people detained.

Dvalishvili's participation in question

Dvalishvili was scheduled to fight Marlon Moraes at a catchweight. Faber said he was ready to fight someone on Saturday, and organizers could find a replacement on short notice. If Dvalishvili is absent, a fight between Faber and Moraes could be a possible option.

The main event of RAF Abu Dhabi is expected to be a bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Chris Weidman for the vacant RAF light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan is set to fight Neiman Gracie. Weidman replaced the injured Colby Covington six days before the competition.

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