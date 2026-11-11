Fighter Merab Dvalishvili said that while giving an interview in the lobby of a hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE, he and his young friend were attacked by a group led by Usman Nurmagomedov. After the altercation, Dvalishvili had at least one wound on his head that left his face covered in blood.

Video of the altercation

As The National reports, a video of the incident was posted and later deleted by UFC fighter Ilia Topuria. In the footage, Dvalishvili is giving an interview when a group of people led by Nurmagomedov approaches him from behind. According to the publication, after the Georgian athlete turned around, Nurmagomedov struck him, after which a fight began.

In a video address after the incident, Dvalishvili claimed that Nurmagomedov and his companions began beating him and his friend from behind. He also said that security restrained him while the attackers continued kicking them when they were on the floor.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scheduled appearance

Dvalishvili is scheduled to compete on Saturday at the RAF Abu Dhabi tournament at Etihad Arena, where Marlon Moraes has been announced as his opponent. It is currently unknown whether his injuries will prevent him from taking part in the bout. The National contacted RAF for comment on the altercation.

Usman Nurmagomedov is not scheduled to compete at the tournament, but, according to the publication, he often attends the fights of his older brother Umar. Umar Nurmagomedov is also scheduled to compete on Saturday, against Urijah Faber.

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