Bowen Yang apologized after facing criticism over the word “Zio,” which he used in reference to singer Regina Spektor in an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast. As Variety reports, a clip from the October 14 episode was recently recirculated on social media.

Yang’s statement

In an Instagram post, Yang said that he sincerely regretted using the word without knowing about its antisemitic history. He also wrote that he was upset to realize he had used language popularized by far-right movements, whose rhetoric, he said, should be opposed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What was said on the podcast

In the October episode, Yang, his co-host Matt Rogers, and guest Edy Modica discussed Spektor, her studies at SUNY Purchase, and music. During the conversation, Modica said that the singer was “very supportive of Israel,” after which Yang used the word “Zio” in reference to her.

Variety notes that “Zio” is a shortening of the word “Zionist” and is used as a derogatory term for Jews and Israelis. The outlet says the origin of the word is linked to Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke and white supremacists. After the podcast clip was recirculated, social media users criticized Yang for using the word.

Read us on