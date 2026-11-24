The Brazilian government will not invite Argentine President Javier Milei to the inauguration ceremony of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, scheduled for January 5. Lula will begin his fourth presidential term. At the same time, Brazil has decided to permanently recall its ambassador, Júlio Bitelli, from Buenos Aires, UPI reports.

Reason for the decisions

According to Brazilian and Argentine media reports, both steps were linked to remarks by Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno. In an interview, he questioned the legitimacy of Brazil’s presidential election held on October 25.

Brazilian outlet UOL was the first to report the decision not to invite Milei, and CNN Brasil later confirmed it. According to presidential advisers, Quirno’s remarks provided grounds for both decisions and further exacerbated diplomatic relations between the countries. As Correio Braziliense reports, Lula’s government believes that the Argentine minister’s statements went beyond political differences between the two presidents and called Brazilian state institutions into question.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prolonged tensions

Differences between Lula and Milei have persisted since Argentina’s 2023 presidential campaign. At the time, the Brazilian leader supported candidate Sergio Massa, while Milei repeatedly criticized Lula. Lula did not attend Milei’s inauguration; instead, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a political ally of the Argentine president, was present.

In July 2026, Milei attended a convention in São Paulo where Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of Brazil’s former president, was nominated as a presidential candidate. During the event, Milei criticized Lula and Federal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, after which Brazil recalled its ambassador from Argentina for consultations.

Argentina has still not officially recognized Lula’s election victory, and the presidents have not held a bilateral meeting since Milei took office. The recall of the ambassador does not mean a formal rupture in diplomatic relations between Brazil and Argentina, which are founding countries of the South American trade bloc MERCOSUR.

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