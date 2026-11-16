BTS won six awards at the 2026 Melon Music Awards, held over Saturday and Sunday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The group received the major honors of Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, although it was not present at the ceremony due to its “Arirang” world tour, Korea Herald reports.

Six awards for BTS

In addition to the two major prizes, BTS won in the categories of Best Male Group, Top 10, Global Top 10, and Stage Performance of the Year. The awards became another achievement for the group after its return as a full lineup and the March release of its fifth studio album, “Arirang” — BTS’s first full-group record in nearly four years.

The album’s lead single, “Swim,” topped the Melon Top 100 chart within an hour of its release, while all 14 tracks entered the ranking. In a pre-recorded message, BTS members spoke about returning to joint activities and meeting fans after a long break.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other major winners

The group Ive received five awards, including Song of the Year for “Bang Bang” from its second studio album, “Revive+.” The group was also recognized as Best Female Group, for Music Video of the Year, and in the Top 10 and Global Top 10 categories.

Rookie group Cortis won a major award for the first time — Record of the Year for the single “RedRed” from its second mini-album, “GreenGreen.” In total, the group received three awards, including Top 10 and Global Top 10. Aespa became the first recipient of the new Global-K Artist of the Year category, introduced together with the Global-K Chart, which takes into account streaming data in South Korea, China, and Japan.

Two-day ceremony format

The 18th Melon Music Awards ceremony lasted two days for the first time. It was attended by around 36,000 spectators, and 26 performers appeared during the event. In total, organizers presented awards in 29 categories. Illit won four awards, Ateez won two, while Alpha Drive One and Lngshot received rookie awards. The ceremony concluded with NCT 127, which performed in honor of the 10th anniversary of its debut.

Read us on