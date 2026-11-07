Kyrylo Budanov stated that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, plans to inflict maximum damage on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in winter in order to provoke public discontent and street protests. He assured that Ukraine will get through the coming winter, although it will be difficult.

A calculation aimed at pressure on the authorities

According to Budanov, the deterioration of living conditions due to strikes on facilities necessary for the country’s functioning is expected by the Kremlin to push people into protests and pressure on the Ukrainian authorities. Russia expects that such pressure will force Kyiv to make concessions that contradict Ukraine’s national interests.

Budanov stressed that this scenario will not materialize. Interia reports on his assessment of Russian plans, citing an interview with CBS News described by the TSN television channel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Zelenskyy warns of possible targets

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that Ukrainian intelligence has data indicating that Russia is preparing strikes on energy facilities, bridges across the Dnipro, and civilian infrastructure. According to him, Ukrainian forces are preparing for defense.

Zelenskyy called on partners to supply interceptor missiles for Patriot systems as quickly as possible. He noted that Russian attacks damage power grids, transformers, and distribution equipment, causing electricity shortages in some regions even when generation capacity is sufficient. The president announced an increase in the number of repair crews and the involvement of military personnel in dealing with the consequences of the attacks.

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