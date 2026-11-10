BYD unveils robotic EV charging system in the UAE — Electrek

Chinese company BYD has launched an integrated electric vehicle charging system with a robotic arm in the Abu Dhabi desert in the UAE. It independently locates the vehicle’s charging port, opens the cover, connects the cable and disconnects it after the session is completed, Electrek reports.

Charging without driver involvement

The system has been combined with Automated Valet Parking technology. After the vehicle is parked, the robotic arm automatically connects it to the Flash Charging system without the driver needing to touch the cable.

According to BYD, Flash Charging technology makes it possible to charge an electric vehicle battery from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes. The company calls the complex the world’s first solution combining solar energy generation, its storage, high-speed charging and robotic connection.

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Solar energy and storage systems

The installation is based on a Solar-Storage-Charging system that combines solar generation, battery storage systems and Flash Charging technology. It collects solar energy, stores it in batteries and supplies it to charging devices as needed.

BYD said that thanks to solar energy, the system can operate autonomously, off the power grid. The company also noted that its BYD Solar division operates in more than 100 countries and regions.

The robotic installation is part of a broader Flash Charging rollout. BYD plans to deploy 6,000 such charging stations worldwide by the end of 2027.

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