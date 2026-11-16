BYD plans to bring the second-generation Seagull electric vehicle to the European market under the Dolphin name. The model will not replace the compact Dolphin Surf currently sold in Europe and the United Kingdom, Electrek reports, citing the Spanish publication TestCoches.

The new Seagull has become larger

In China, the Seagull is BYD's most affordable electric vehicle, with prices starting at around $10,000. In the European and UK markets, the current version of the model is known as the Dolphin Surf, while in other overseas markets it is called the Dolphin Mini. More than 245,000 Seagull, Dolphin Mini and Dolphin Surf vehicles had been sold by September.

The new Seagull is 4,205 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,570 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. It is 425 mm longer than the previous model, while its wheelbase has increased by 150 mm. Thanks to its larger dimensions, the cabin is designed for five passengers instead of four.

In China, the new Seagull is offered with rear-wheel drive and electric motors producing 85 kW, or 114 hp, and 95 kW, or 127 hp. The previous version had front-wheel drive and a 55 kW motor. Lithium iron phosphate Blade 2.0 batteries with capacities of 30.1 kWh and 39.2 kWh are also available for the Chinese market, with a claimed CLTC range of up to 320 km and 420 km, respectively.

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Fast charging and an updated interior

For some versions, BYD offers Flash Charging technology. According to the stated specifications, it allows the battery to be charged from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes. The two least expensive trims will not have this feature.

Other updates include a multi-link independent rear suspension, a 15.6-inch central display, a new two-spoke steering wheel and the DiLink 150 system. The DiPilot 300 driver-assistance system with a roof-mounted lidar, urban navigation functions and automatic parking is available as an option.

The current Dolphin Surf is 3,990 mm long, while the Dolphin is 4,290 mm long, so the new model is closer in size to the latter. BYD will continue selling the Dolphin Surf in Spain and other European countries. In Europe, the Dolphin Surf starts at €22,990, while the Dolphin costs approximately from €33,990.

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