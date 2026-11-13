The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cut $29.2 million in funding for HIV prevention programs in Texas. As The Hill reports, the funds were intended for community organizations that pay for testing, help people access medical care and provide antiviral medications.

The grant was not renewed

Funding for these organizations was provided under a grant awarded in 2021. The CDC did not renew it after it expired on September 30.

Texas had one of the highest rates of new HIV cases in the United States in 2022, according to government data. According to information from The Texas Tribune, cited by The Hill, HIV cases were detected during testing at CDC-funded community organizations at a rate three times higher than during testing conducted by local health departments.

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The HIV situation in the United States

According to a federal dashboard, about 1.2 million people were living with HIV in the United States as of 2022. Higher infection rates were recorded among racial minorities and gay men. Men who had sexual contact with other men accounted for 67% of reported new cases that year, while nearly half of new infections were recorded in the U.S. South.

The administration of President Donald Trump also cut funding for the global response to HIV, including after the dissolution of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). It substantially reduced funding for the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Modern treatments have significantly reduced infection rates among people taking antiviral medications and have also increased the life expectancy of people with HIV. At the same time, there is still no treatment that completely cures HIV.

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