In the United States, on November 7, 2026, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the creation of Task Force Iron Gate. It is intended to counter Iran’s use of overland routes to transport advanced weapons systems and other materials. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Tasks of the new group

The decision to form the group was made on November 7 by CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper. Task Force Iron Gate will include approximately 20 civilian and military specialists and will be based in Tampa, Florida.

The group will cooperate with other U.S. government agencies to track and prevent the movement through Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, and sanctioned materials. It will also monitor revenue flows that Washington considers illegal.

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Maritime restrictions

Cooper stated that the creation of Task Force Iron Gate builds on the success of Iran’s maritime blockade, as CENTCOM characterizes it. According to the command, these measures have prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months.

CENTCOM said that the new group will focus on Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea, while maritime restrictions cover Iranian ports in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The command also stated that maritime measures will continue to apply to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, except for humanitarian aid.

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