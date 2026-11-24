In Bologna, Italy, the Czech Republic took a 1-0 lead in its Davis Cup quarter-final tie against Canada after Tomas Machac defeated Liam Draxl. The Czech tennis player won 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in one hour and 55 minutes, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Machac wins in three sets

Machac, who was previously ranked 20th in the world and won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics in mixed doubles, started the match with a 4-0 lead in the first set. Draxl, ranked 154th in the world, managed to win the second set and take the match into a deciding set.

In the third set, Machac secured a break and took a 4-2 lead before closing out the match. It was the first meeting between the Czech Republic and Canada in the Davis Cup.

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Remaining schedule of the tie

In the second singles match, world No. 14 Jiri Lehecka is set to play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked 17th. If no winner is determined after the two singles matches, Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl will face Auger-Aliassime and Duncan Chan in doubles.

The winner of the quarter-final will play Italy or South Korea in the semi-finals on Friday. The Czech Republic is seeking to reach the tournament's semi-finals for the first time in more than a decade, while Canada aims to play at this stage for the first time since its 2022 triumph.

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