Chicago Fire sets aggregate attendance record — Interia Sport

In the United States, football club Chicago Fire set a record for combined attendance at home and away matches in the MLS season. The team’s games were attended by a total of 859,751 spectators, while Inter Miami’s figure was 1,149,323. As Interia Sport reports, these data are confirmed by statistics on the official MLS website.

Fourth consecutive home record

Chicago Fire also broke its own home-match attendance record for the fourth consecutive time. In the previous season, nearly 399,000 spectators visited the club’s stadium, while in the current one, more than 419,000 have done so.

The team has already secured a place in the MLS playoffs despite a 3:4 defeat to Columbus Crew. Earlier, Chicago Fire drew 2:2 with Orlando City — after that match, the club’s new home record was announced.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Away-match attendance

According to calculations by the Men in Red 97 portal, Chicago Fire’s matches at opponents’ venues drew 420,840 spectators across 17 fixtures — an average of 24,755 per game. This was the second-best figure in the league after Inter Miami, whose away matches were attended by around 41,000 people on average.

Journalist Alex Calabrese believes that one factor behind the growing interest was Robert Lewandowski’s transfer. At the same time, he noted that attendance was also affected by increased interest in MLS after the World Cup in the United States and by Chicago Fire holding some matches at large NFL stadiums in the second half of the season.

Calabrese noted that the August draw with New York Red Bulls attracted a significant number of Polish fans. Chicago Fire’s matches in New York and Seattle also drew the largest audiences of the season to that point for the home teams.

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