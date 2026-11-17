In Halifax, Canada, at the beginning of the annual meeting of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, a new population count was released: in 2025, it numbered 382 individuals, compared with 389 a year earlier. This represents a decline of approximately 1.8%.

The study was prepared by scientists from the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As Mongabay reports, the number of females of reproductive age remained at 73.

Threats to the population

North Atlantic right whales are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Their main threats remain entanglement in fishing gear and collisions with vessels. According to NOAA estimates, more than 85% of whales of this species have been entangled in fishing gear at least once, and approximately 60% have been entangled repeatedly.

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Whales often feed and rest near the water’s surface, but they are difficult to spot because of their dark coloration and lack of a dorsal fin. Their range overlaps with busy shipping routes and ports along the U.S. East Coast. Since 2017, NOAA has recorded an unusual mortality event: between 2017 and 2026, 43 whale deaths, serious injuries to 41 animals, and another 92 cases of injuries or deteriorating health were reported.

Record number of calves

At the same time, the count recorded a positive indicator: 24 calves were born in 2025, the highest number since 2009. Three new mothers also appeared in the population. However, females begin reproducing at around 10 years of age, so calves must survive to reproductive age for the population to recover.

Scientist Heather Pettis, who leads the right whale research program at the Anderson Cabot Center, noted that the population has not yet entered a clear recovery trajectory. She also expressed concern about a possible weakening in the United States of vessel speed rules and delays to new gear requirements for lobster and crab fisheries.

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