Four countries sign green energy corridor agreement — Euronews

On November 10, 2026, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia and Bulgaria signed an agreement in Antalya on a strategic partnership in clean energy. The arrangement provides for the development of a cross-border green energy corridor that is intended to connect the South Caucasus with the markets of Eastern and Central Europe.

As Euronews reports, the document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Iva Petrova.

Transmitting energy from the Caspian

The initiative’s key goal is to create a high-voltage network for exporting electricity from wind and solar power plants in the Caspian basin to European consumers. The participants plan to develop existing overland power transmission lines through the South Caucasus and Türkiye.

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The project also provides for the modernization of fiber-optic communications along the route. This is intended to ensure secure data transmission and modern power grid management. The agreement aims to turn Azerbaijan into an interregional electricity hub.

Access to the EU energy market

Bulgaria’s participation is intended to ensure a connection between the South Caucasus energy system and the broader European Union network. According to the parties’ plan, the corridor is to diversify electricity supply routes and offer European markets an alternative source of decarbonized electricity.

During the COP31 climate summit, Azerbaijani representatives also discussed the development of generation capacity, energy storage systems and cross-border networks with Vestas, ACWA Power and NKT. The development of onshore and offshore wind projects in the Caspian basin requires infrastructure geared toward electricity exports.

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