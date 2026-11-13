Climate Investment Funds (CIF) announced in Antalya, Türkiye, the first five countries and a regional initiative selected for the ARISE program to finance climate change adaptation and resilience projects. The first phase of the program will cover Bangladesh, Haiti, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Sierra Leone, as well as a joint initiative for Mozambique and Malawi.

Funding for the first phase

The announcement was made on November 12 during an event in the Blue Zone of the UN COP31 climate summit. CIF Executive Director Tariye Gbadegesin said that contributions from Germany, Ireland and Spain will make it possible to finance the first phase of the program.

Each of the five selected countries is expected to receive $30 million, while the regional initiative for Mozambique and Malawi will receive $40 million. According to Gbadegesin, 40% of the program's funding will be allocated to the private sector, and investments will be implemented in partnership with six multilateral development banks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Project areas

In Bangladesh, the funding is planned to be directed toward strengthening coastal infrastructure and developing climate-friendly agriculture. In Haiti, the priorities will be coastal protection and mangrove restoration, while in Kyrgyzstan they will be increasing the resilience of the water and agricultural sectors.

Morocco will receive support to strengthen water security, renewable-energy-based desalination systems and wastewater reuse. In Sierra Leone, the funds are intended for coastal protection and the restoration of mangrove ecosystems. The initiative in Mozambique and Malawi is expected to protect economically important areas from floods, droughts and cyclones, as well as attract private investment.

According to CIF, 70 countries applied to participate in the program. Only 25 of the highest-rated applications represent a portfolio of projects worth $700 million that are ready for urgent investment.

Read us on