In France, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa reported that criminals stole approximately €100 million after gaining access through an unnamed service provider. They used the bank’s own account to carry out the transactions, Fortune reports. The bank told clients that the incident did not affect their assets.

Attacks on the financial sector

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa’s report came less than a week after a cyberattack on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, during which hackers withdrew $6.3 billion, according to the publication. The criminals used a combination of social engineering and malware: they arranged fake job interviews to persuade a Binance engineer to download malicious software.

The FBI seized $1.2 billion in stolen cryptocurrency. Binance said it had replenished approximately 98% of the total amount affected by the incident.

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Supplier vulnerabilities and legacy systems

Katerina Mitrokotsa, a cybersecurity professor at the University of St. Gallen, said that the vulnerabilities exploited in the Binance attack are not specific to the crypto sector. Among banks’ weaknesses, she cited a long chain of external suppliers and outdated technological infrastructure.

Since January 2025, the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act, DORA, has been in force, requiring banks to test their defenses and report cyber incidents. The regulation also provides for direct EU oversight of the most critical service providers. At the same time, according to Vivien Moura, chief technology officer at Orange Cyberdefense, banks are better able to overcome the consequences of major attacks and recover from them, but this does not mean they are more effective at preventing breaches.

In July, the European Central Bank warned the heads of 110 banks that advanced artificial intelligence models could make finding and exploiting vulnerabilities in IT systems faster and cheaper. The publication identifies AI agents for payments as a separate risk: several banks in the United States and the United Kingdom have already restricted their access to customer accounts.

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