Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee performed a medley of his hits at the Latin Grammy ceremony. During the performance, LL Cool J appeared on stage, while Daddy Yankee performed a hip-hop version of Gasolina combined with Mama Said Knock You Out. Rolling Stone reports.

Guests and songs

Daddy Yankee also performed Ella Me Levantó and Lo Que Pasó, Pasó. Together with Spanish singer Bad Gyal, he sang Dura, and with Colombian performer Feid, Rompe. Other guests during the performance included French Montana, Diljit Dosanjh and Bizarrap.

On the eve of the ceremony, the Latin Recording Academy honored Daddy Yankee as Person of the Year. He is also nominated at the awards in the Best Urban/Fusion Performance category for a session with Bizarrap. If he wins, it will be his eighth Latin Grammy award.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Album and Coachella

Daddy Yankee turned 50 in February, and 2026 marks three decades of his work in the music industry. Last month, the artist released his tenth studio album, La Postal, which, according to Rolling Stone, combines Christian values and reggaeton.

Daddy Yankee was also named one of the headliners of the 2027 Coachella festival. The performance is set to be his festival debut.

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