In Cyprus, the foreign trade deficit reached €6.86 billion in the first nine months of 2026. This is 10.2% higher than in the same period of 2025, when the figure stood at €6.23 billion. Preliminary data were published by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat), Cyprus Mail reports.

In January-September, imports increased by 12.1% to €11.76 billion, compared with €10.49 billion a year earlier. At the same time, exports rose by 14.8% to €4.89 billion, while they amounted to €4.26 billion in the first nine months of 2025. Although exports grew faster in percentage terms, their value remained substantially lower than that of imports, widening the trade deficit.

September exports rose by 89.1%

In September, Cyprus' exports increased by 89.1% year on year to €939.3 million, compared with €496.6 million in September 2025. Exports to third countries more than doubled to €723.3 million from €323.9 million. Supplies to other EU member states increased to €216 million from €172.7 million a year earlier.

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September statistics also include transfers of economic ownership of ships worth €157.3 million. In September 2025, this figure stood at €108 million.

Imports also increased

Imports in September rose by 19.7% to €1.49 billion from €1.24 billion a year earlier. Imports from other EU member states amounted to €705.2 million, compared with €638.9 million, while imports from third countries totalled €784.4 million, compared with €605.3 million. These data include transfers of economic ownership of ships and aircraft worth €58.9 million, compared with €38 million in September 2025.

The monthly trade deficit in September declined by approximately 26.4% to €550.3 million, compared with €747.6 million a year earlier. Final data for August show that imports rose by 15.8% to €1.33 billion, while exports of domestically produced goods increased by 29.8% to €518.5 million. In the first eight months of 2026, the largest category of such exports, excluding mineral fuels and oils and supplies for ships and aircraft, remained halloumi cheese at €258.3 million. Pharmaceutical products followed at €226.1 million.

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