A Denny’s restaurant in California, United States, has removed a commemorative plaque near the table where the idea to create Nvidia emerged in 1993. This was reported by NDTV World.

The plaque was installed in 2023

According to the outlet, Jensen Huang discussed the idea for the future company at a Denny’s establishment together with co-founders Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The inscription on the plaque was dedicated to Nvidia and the table where, as stated, the company that reached a valuation of $1 trillion was born.

The plaque was presented to Huang during a ceremony in 2023. Denny’s then-chief executive officer Kelli Valade said that Nvidia’s story would inspire the chain’s employees. During the event, Huang said that it was at Denny’s that he first tried a hamburger and a milkshake.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A trace of the plaque remains on the wall

As NBC News reports, an empty section of brick wall and damaged paint remain at the site of the commemorative marker. Two restaurant employees confirmed to the outlet that the plaque had been removed.

NDTV World also writes that Huang ended his 33-year tenure at Nvidia and left the position of chief executive officer. According to the outlet, the company’s chief financial officer and executive vice president, Colette Kress, who has worked at Nvidia for 13 years, was appointed interim chief executive officer. The board of directors is considering internal and external candidates for the permanent leadership position.

Read us on