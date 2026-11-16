In Germany, several lawmakers from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) have spoken out against a plan to establish a center in Rwanda for returning people whose asylum applications in the EU have been rejected. As Der Spiegel reports, Germany is advancing this initiative together with Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands and Greece.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt is set to meet in Vienna with representatives of a group of states considering sending rejected asylum seekers to so-called return centers outside the EU. According to diplomats, the countries have already agreed to open the first such center in Rwanda.

Criticism within the SPD

SPD Bundestag member Sebastian Fiedler said that he cannot give unconditional support to the project because of numerous unresolved issues and criticism within his own parliamentary group. Lawmakers Rasha Nasr and Hakan Demir stressed that Dobrindt's plans had not been coordinated with the SPD.

Nasr and Demir believe that returns should take place to countries of origin or to states with which people have ties. They also pointed to uncertainty over the future fate of deportees in Rwanda and the risks of arbitrary detention, torture, ill-treatment or further deportation to dangerous countries.

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Fiedler also critically assessed the choice of Rwanda as a potential partner. According to him, a model involving a country ruled by a dictator raises many unresolved issues. He added that it is unclear whether such a project would withstand judicial scrutiny.

Project cost

Germany's federal budget for 2027 allocates €20 million for the pilot project. Fiedler noted that it concerns 40 places for all of Germany and questioned the appropriateness of such spending. According to him, 24,000 people were removed from Germany last year.

The centers are intended to receive people whose asylum applications in the EU have been rejected but who cannot be returned to their countries of origin. A separate agreement with a third country is required for this.

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